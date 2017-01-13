3-year-old dies after November hit-and-run by zoo

The scene where Khloe was hit by a vehicle right outside the Cincinnati zoo in November. (Steve Beynon)

A mother and her three-year-old daughter were struck by a vehicle outside the Cincinnati Zoo on their way home from the Festival of Lights in November.

The Hamilton County Coroner pronounced the toddler, Khloe Pitts, dead Thursday.

Donteiz Dickey, 22, is being held without bond on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and failing to stop after an accident. Authorities have not said whether or not Dickey will face elevated charges following Khloe's death.

Dickey allegedly blew past a red light traveling south on Vine Street striking Khloe and her 27-year-old mother Joy White.

White was seriously hurt and was treated at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police say Dickey ditched his vehicle a few blocks away from the zoo and fled on foot. He was taken into custody the next day.

This is not his first arrest. A Hamilton County judge put him on probation for two years back in December 2015 following a conviction for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, court records show.

At that time, charges he also faced of possession of cocaine and carrying concealed weapons were "dismissed through drug court."

Other charges dismissed as part of the incident included possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The case stemmed from a July 2015 incident in a rear parking lot in the 5500 block of Colerain Avenue in Mt. Airy, police wrote in a sworn statement filed with the court.

Dickey was found sleeping in a stolen Chevrolet Equinox that belonged to his mother, according to the affidavit.

When police searched the vehicle, they found a loaded 9mm Beretta handgun hidden under a T-shirt, along with baggies containing both cocaine and marijuana, and a digital scale in the center console, the affidavit states.

