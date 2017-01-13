Sharonville police looking for Chipotle robber

Sharonville police are looking for a suspect who robbed Chipotle Thursday night.

Police responded to the robbery in the 11000 block of Lebanon Road at around 10:47 p.m.

The suspect ordered the manager to open the safe and then fled south from Chipotle with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black male, who was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and was carrying a backpack armed with a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 513-563-1147.

