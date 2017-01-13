Police ID West End homicide victim found in car

Officials from the U.S. and South Korea say a North Korean missile has exploded during launch, a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful U.S. aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula.Full Story >
Officials from the U.S. and South Korea say a North Korean missile has exploded during launch, a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful U.S. aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula.Full Story >
Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.Full Story >
Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.Full Story >
The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.Full Story >
The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.Full Story >
Police say at least four people have been arrested after violence broke out Saturday between groups of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump holding rallies in downtown Berkeley.Full Story >
Police say at least four people have been arrested after violence broke out Saturday between groups of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump holding rallies in downtown Berkeley.Full Story >
Eleven vehicles were involved in a crash on I-71/75 northbound at Kyle's Lane on Sunday afternoon.Full Story >
Eleven vehicles were involved in a crash on I-71/75 northbound at Kyle's Lane on Sunday afternoon.Full Story >