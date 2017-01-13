Police ID West End homicide victim found in car - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police ID West End homicide victim found in car

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Troy Smith (Photo: Cincinnati Police) Troy Smith (Photo: Cincinnati Police)
WEST END, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police have identified the 32-year-old victim in Friday's West End homicide.

Police said they were called to the rear of the 400 block of Chestnut Street to investigate a report of a driver slumped over the wheel of his vehicle.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man, identified as Troy Smith, dead with a gunshot wound.

No word on any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers 513-352-3040.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.

