Begin the New Year nutritionally better than the end of last year. It is time to look at smoothies as meals and drinks that can be packed full of phytonutrient rich products that I just drink and didn’t know it.

Get a little extra fruit and vegetables in the morning with these easy-breezy smoothie recipes. They are also great to make ahead and freeze for when you get home you have something to look forward to.

At UC Health and Weight loss center, they use smoothie recipes with their clients all the time as replacements for those times when you need a pick me up for breakfast and oatmeal just isn’t doing it anymore.

They also recommend them after an exercise session as a boost to quench hunger and to prevent snacking on empty calories.

Citrus Berry smoothie

1¼ cups fresh berries

¾ cup low-fat plain yogurt

½ cup orange juice

2 tablespoons nonfat dry milk

1 tablespoon toasted wheat germ

1 tablespoon honey

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Banana Spice smoothie

2 ripe bananas

2 cups vanilla kefir (see Tip)

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

12 ice cubes

Pineapple Green smoothie

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

1/3 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 cup baby spinach

1 cup frozen banana slices (about 1 medium banana)

½ cup frozen pineapple chunks

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1-2 teaspoons pure maple syrup or honey (optional)

