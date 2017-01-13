New prosecutors to handle Ray Tensing retrial

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters will not be involved in the second trial for a former University of Cincinnati police officer.

Ray Tensing's retrial on a murder and voluntary manslaughter charge is scheduled to begin May 25 - the same month convicted serial killer Anthony Kirkland returns to court for a new sentence hearing.

"It would be impossible for me to adequately prepare for both cases," Deters said in a statement released Friday. "Even though one or both of these cases may be reset, it is important that both of these serious cases have prosecution teams who can devote the time needed to prepare for these retrials."

Chief Assistant Prosecutors Seth Tieger and Stacey DeGraffenreid will handle the Tensing case.

Deters prosecuted Tensing's November trial, which ended with jurors hung on both charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter.

He decided to retry the case, but requested the trial be moved out of Hamilton County. Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz has not made a decision on that motion.

Deters' full statement:

“Both the Tensing and Anthony Kirkland retrials are set in May 2017 and it would be impossible for me to adequately prepare for both cases. Even though one or both of these cases may be reset, it is important that both of these serious cases have prosecution teams who can devote the time needed to prepare for these retrials. Mr. Piepmeier, Mr. Gibson and I will handle serial killer Anthony Kirkland’s case and veteran prosecutors Seth Tieger and Stacey DeGraffenreid are now assigned to the Tensing case. Seth and Stacey will bring a fresh set of eyes to the case and will have the time necessary to prepare for the retrial. This was a hard decision for me, as I feel strongly about prosecuting the Tensing case myself, but it is crucial that both cases have prosecutors assigned who can properly prepare.”

