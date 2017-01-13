Carbon monoxide scare forces evacuation of CPD District 4 headquarters

Cincinnati Police Department’s District 4 headquarters was evacuated early Friday morning due to emergency crews discovering elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

At 6 a.m. staff reported issues of nausea and headaches, which are signs of carbon monoxide poisoning according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A memo by City Manager Harry Black reports the fire department detected elevated levels of carbon monoxide. However, no staff were transported for additional medical attention.

Black said Duke Energy did not detect any natural gas leaks, but did find elevated levels of carbon monoxide in their investigation.

City Mgr. Harry Black says he expects officers back at Dist. 4 "sometime this afternoon" after carbon monoxide exposure this morn. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/jXZ03Ppmm4 — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) January 13, 2017

By Friday afternoon, carbon monoxide levels had returned to healthy levels, according to an updated memo from Black. Staff members resumed normal operations around 1 p.m.

The Cincinnati Fire Department and Department of Public Services are investigating to determine the source of the elevated carbon monoxide. In the meantime, the building is being vented and carbon monoxide monitors are being placed throughout.

140 officers and three civilians are assigned to District 4.

This is another round of potential health issues for Cincinnati police officers following accusations of poor District 5 working conditions which included evidence of mold, dirt, rodents and cramped work spaces.

