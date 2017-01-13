Consider This: Reds fans should want a better future

In just one month, baseball is back. The Reds will start spring training, but will Brandon Phillips still be the starting second baseman?

In his eleven years with the Reds, Phillips made himself one of the biggest names in Cincinnati. A three-time All-Star who helped re-build the Reds with his signature gold glove defense and a fan favorite with his big personality.

But, the Reds are again re-building and are trying to trade the now aging Phillips. But, Phillips keeps saying no – reportedly blocking a third trade attempt just this month.

Consider This – whose side should Reds' fans take? Phillips – who earned the power to veto any trade and wants to stay in Cincinnati?

Or, the Reds – who want younger players and want to save the $14 million left on the final year of Brandon's contract?

The bottom line is this - baseball is a bottom line business and the Reds will stay in the bottom until they develop new players.

Reds fans should want the team to find a way to trade Phillips, even if the trade-off is losing another fan favorite.

