WATCH LIVE: The Official Presidential Inaugural Ball

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, accompanied by their families will attend three inaugural balls. They will first make their way to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for the Liberty and Freedom: The Official Presidential Inaugural Balls, followed by the Salute To Our Armed Services Ball.

