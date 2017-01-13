Airline offers flights from US to Europe for less than $70

WOW air connects 31 destinations across the U.S. and Europe with the Icelandic capital. (Photo: Pinterest/WowAir)

An Icelandic airline is offering some pretty low prices from the United State to Europe that will make you look twice.

WOW air will offer travelers one-way tickets from the Los Angeles or San Francisco international airports to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Bristol or Edinburgh for the low price of $69.99. The fares, which are on sale now, will be offered for flights between Jan. 15 through April 5.

"WOW air's goal is to enable everybody to fly by offering the lowest fares on the market," said Skúli Mogensen, founder and CEO of WOW air.

They also are offering tickets from Miami and Boston to Iceland for $99. Tickets to Paris, London, Amsterdam, Berlin and Frankfurt are also available for $149 for travelers from Miami and $129 from Boston.

WOW air connects 31 destinations across the U.S. and Europe with the Icelandic capital. It was founded in November 2011 by an Icelandic entrepreneur.

