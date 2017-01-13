Reds avoid arbitration with Cozart, Hamilton

The Reds have agreed on a salary number with Zack Cozart and Billy Hamilton – avoiding arbitration with two of their expected starters in the 2017 season.

Billy Hamilton will receive $2.65 million and Cozart will make $5.325 million this coming season, according to FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Reds also agreed to one-year deals with relief pitchers Tony Cingrani and Blake Wood.

The Reds avoided arbitration with all four of their eligible players. They start spring training next month in Arizona.

