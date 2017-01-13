Mark your calendars for Bark in the Park at GABP

Calling all pooch parents - grab your four-legged friend and enjoy a Reds game with the return of "Bark in the Park" at Great American Ball Park for the 2017 season.

It's the pawfect opportunity to enjoy America's favorite pastime with man's best friend by your side, along with other tail-waggers.

Mark your calendars for #Reds #BarkInThePark at GABP!



?? May 3 vs. PIT

?? June 7 vs. STL

?? Aug. 29 vs. NYM

?? Sept. 21 vs. STL pic.twitter.com/Em7OaBBZpV — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 12, 2017

DATES:

May 3 vs. PIT

June 7 vs. STL

Aug. 29 vs. NYM

Sept. 21 vs. STL

Both humans and dogs will each be assigned a set, located in sections 136-139 along the first base line.

Prior to entering the ballpark, be prepared to sign a waiver stating that your dog’s vaccinations are up to date, and remember to bring a non-extendable leash.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.