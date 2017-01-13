Loveland man convicted of felonious assault, child endangering

A Loveland man was convicted of felonious assault and child endangering on Thursday by a Warren County jury.

In October of 2015, 25-year-old Christopher Evans was home alone with his 3-week-old son while his wife went to the store to get medicine for their son. According to court documents, the baby had been fussy and Evans could not get him to stop.

Evans admitted that out of frustration and anger, he started forcefully bouncing the child in an attempt to get him to stop crying.

Prosecutors said the child struck his head on the changing table.

When the mother returned home, the baby was observed to have facial swelling and bruising, and then became limp and unresponsive.

At the hospital, the baby was diagnosed with subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhages, contusions to the brain, shearing injury to the blood vessels within the brain, retinal hemorrhages, and multiple fractures to his legs.

The injuries were determined to be consistent with abusive head trauma and the result of an inflicted injury.

Evans will be sentenced at a later date in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

