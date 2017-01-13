Megabus offers more $1 seats as gas prices rise - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Megabus offers more $1 seats as gas prices rise

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Megabus is urging drivers to leave the car at home as gas prices rise. 

The company announced a Winter Flash Sale. Until Jan. 17, megabus.com will be offering more $1 seats between Cincinnati and Chicago on a first come first served basis.  

There are only 1,000 tickets being sold at the $1 fare. The fare is valid for travel until the 17th on select routes and times to Chicago only.

