Megabus offers more $1 seats as gas prices rise

Megabus is urging drivers to leave the car at home as gas prices rise.

The company announced a Winter Flash Sale. Until Jan. 17, megabus.com will be offering more $1 seats between Cincinnati and Chicago on a first come first served basis.

There are only 1,000 tickets being sold at the $1 fare. The fare is valid for travel until the 17th on select routes and times to Chicago only.



