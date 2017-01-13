Police investigating after woman said she was robbed by group of teens in Norwood

The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.Full Story >
Steve Stephens broadcast a fatal shooting on Facebook Live and claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are not verified by Cleveland police.
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.
