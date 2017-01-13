Police investigating after woman said she was robbed by group of teens in Norwood

Norwood woman says she was robbed by the teens in this photo.

Police are investigating after s Norwood woman said she was surrounded by a group of teenagers and robbed just steps from her home on Harris Avenue on Tuesday.

Michelle Bowman said it was sudden and quick and she's concerned the group may strike again.

A witness claimed to have captured a photo of the suspects. She thinks they were juveniles, guessing their ages between 14 and 17-years-old.

Bowman said the group surrounded her and wrestled her purse away from her. $250 was stolen out of it.

"They shouldn't do that. It's very disrespectful. They don't know someone could hurt them. It could have gone so many directions. And they wouldn't like it done to them...they wouldn't like it done to their mother," she said.

Bowman said she just moved to the neighborhood about two weeks ago. She's also put out a $500 dollar reward for their capture, and said it's not about the money.

"I'm just trying to find them so there can be repercussions and they don't do it to somebody else," she said.

She feels the reward will help someone come forward with information.

Police said they have seen the photograph, but can't make out who the suspects are.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

