Overdose treatment cost Green Twp. $13K

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.Full Story >
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is asserting that China is working with the United States on "the North Korea problem.".Full Story >
President Donald Trump is asserting that China is working with the United States on "the North Korea problem.".Full Story >
Interstate 75 northbound between I-74 and Mitchell is closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.Full Story >
Interstate 75 northbound between I-74 and Mitchell is closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.Full Story >
Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.Full Story >
Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.Full Story >
AP PHOTOS: Christians around the world celebrated Easter on Sunday, as Pope Francis and others expressed concern over embattled communities in the cradle of the faith following church bombings in Egypt and attacks...Full Story >
AP PHOTOS: Christians around the world celebrated Easter on Sunday, as Pope Francis and others expressed concern over embattled communities in the cradle of the faith following church bombings in Egypt and attacks on civilians in Syria's civil war.Full Story >