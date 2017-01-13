Overdose treatment cost Green Twp. $13K

In 2016, the heroin epidemic kept emergency response crews on the move all year long.Now, those teams are adding up some staggering numbers from last year in relation to the cost of overdose treatment.

"It was like 20 years after I went through class that I saw it work for the first time. Now we see it work all the time and it's just very frequent," Green Twp. Fire Department Lt. Mike Nie said.

Nie has served the city for decades and has seen Narcan bring so many back to life, but one dose just doesn't seem to be enough like it was in the 90's.

"When someone had a heroin overdose and it was just heroin, one syringe of Narcan would wake them up and that would be the end of it. These days when it's compounded with things like fentynal and carfentynal, sometimes it takes a whole lot more Narcan to work," he said.

The department responded to 120 overdoses last year and administered on average more than 4 milligrams of Narcan per patient.

Green Township stocked up with 450 milligrams of Narcan, the cost associated to that was $9,000. Add in the cost of other overdose supplies and the township shelled out more than $13,000 in overdose treatment.

"$13,000 for Narcan in one year, it's a significant expense, but it's not the most expensive drugs we carry. It certainly is one of the more effective drugs when it's used at the right time," Nie said.

The fire department also reports more than 77 percent of the overdose patients they saw were men.

Even with Narcan, one of every six overdose patients did not survive their overdose.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.