West Chester police searching for missing boy

Missing West Chester boy found safe

Posted by Kim Schupp, Digital Content Producer
Connect
WEST CHESTER, OH

West Chester police ended the search for a missing 12-year-old boy after he was found unharmed Friday night.

According to police, Ahmed Mahdy was last seen in the area of the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati located at 8092 Plantation Drive.

Police did not release information about where he was found.

