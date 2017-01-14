Two pedestrians struck near UC campus - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Two pedestrians struck near UC campus

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Police are investigating after two people were hit by a car overnight near the University of Cincinnati campus.

It happened late Friday night on Calhoun Street between Clifton and Ohio Avenues.

The victims' conditions are unknown.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

