Police: Man attacked three people with a hammer

Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.Full Story >
Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.Full Story >
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.Full Story >
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.Full Story >
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.Full Story >
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.Full Story >
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street.Full Story >
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street.Full Story >
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.Full Story >
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.Full Story >