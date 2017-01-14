Police: Man attacked three people with a hammer

A man is now facing charges after police said he attacked three people with a hammer Friday.

Steven Walker, 47, appeared in court Saturday morning. His bond was set at $100,000.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of Jackson Street, according to an affidavit.

Walker is accused of hitting two people with a hammer, striking them both in the head and causing severe bleeding. Police said he then struck another man with a hammer when that man tried to stop the attack.

Walker then allegedly fled the scene.

He's charged with three counts of felonious assault.

