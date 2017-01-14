Carbon monoxide scare forces second evacuation of CPD District 4 headquarters

Cincinnati Police Department's District 4 headquarters was evacuated twice in 24 hours due to carbon monoxide concerns.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, there were indications that carbon monoxide levels were beyond what they wanted them to be, according to CPD PIO Lt. Stephen Saunders.

The building was evacuated and firefighters and Duke Energy crews were called to investigate.

According to City Manager Harry Black, one exhaust pipe was separated from a boiler unit and another pipe had a loose connection. The two boiler units have been shut off until repairs can be made. The other boilers are working and will maintain building temperatures.

The evacuation only lasted a couple hours and we're told everything is running smoothly once again.

Police operations were not impacted during the incident, according to Lt. Saunders.

Around 6 a.m. Friday morning, District 4 was evacuated when staff reported issues of nausea and headaches. City Manager Harry Black said staff resumed normal operations around 1 p.m. after carbon monoxide levels returned to healthy levels.

As a precaution, carbon monoxide monitors remained throughout the building.

“I want to thank all of the staff who responded to this latest incident. We are confident we have identified the cause and will make the repairs as quickly as possible. Fortunately, the monitors placed in the building worked as they were intended, kept the staff safe and helped us determine the cause,” said Black.

