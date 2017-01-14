Badin High School mourns loss of legendary football coach - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Badin High School mourns loss of legendary football coach

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) -

A community is mourning the loss of a longtime football coach.

Terry Malone has died, according to social media posts from Badin High School. 

Malone went 360-117-8 in 46 seasons He has the third most coaching wins in the state, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association. He retired in 2003.

"The Badin family is deeply saddened by the loss of Terry Malone '52, a legendary coach, teacher and community icon. He will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," reads a post on Badin's Facebook page.

The school did not release information about how or when he died, or whether a funeral has been scheduled.

