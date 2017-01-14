Badin High School mourns loss of legendary football coach

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.Full Story >
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.Full Story >
A Black Hawk helicopter is down in southern Maryland, one person was injured.Full Story >
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.Full Story >
