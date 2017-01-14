Cincinnati Travel, Sports & Boat Show 2017 - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Cincinnati Travel, Sports & Boat Show 2017

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Travel, Sports & Boat Show is at Duke Energy Center for its 60th show until Jan 22. 

The convention hosts hundreds of displays of boats, trailers and ATVs from dozens of vendors.

Schedule: 

  • Saturday, Jan. 14: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 15: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 18: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 19: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 20: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 21: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 22: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

