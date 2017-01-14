UC: Phony soldier scamming campus for cash

A man posing as a U.S. Army staff sergeant, claiming to be part of the University of Cincinnati's Reserve Officers' Training Corps, is scamming the area around campus for cash, according to Lt. Col. Jason Bender, commander of the school's military training program.

The alleged phony soldier has been hitting the campus area for nearly half a decade, fabricating stories that will garner sympathy such as a car accident. According to military officials with the university, he often tells a story about a motorcycle accident and presents a broken phone as evidence.

On the department's Facebook page, there are numerous people alleging they or someone they know were scammed by a bogus soldier around the university.

In some cases, he allegedly claims to be a purple heart recipient and a victim of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. However, he never actually asks for money according to Lt. Col. Bender — which could make it difficult for law enforcement to pursue charges.

The Stolen Valor Act of 2013 signed by President Barack Obama, does make it a crime to fraudulently claim to have received military decorations or awards with the intention of obtaining money, property or other tangible benefits.

However, when Lt. Col. Bender reached out to federal authorities, he was told the suspect is not violating any laws. Despite the phony solider likely fabricating a story about being a purple heart recipient, he is not using that story to seek benefits.

The ROTC commander described posing as a soldier as "an insult to the military." However, he was told by federal legal teams this is a tricky situation and local authorities will not pursue the man because he is not directly asking for money or favors.

"They're extremely bent out of shape," Lt. Col. Bender said about his contacts in the FBI. However, their hands are tied because the man is never in a uniform or using a bogus military identification.

