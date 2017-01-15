Cincinnati Travel, Sports and Boat Show celebrates 60 years

The Cincinnati Travel, Sports & Boat Show is celebrating 60 years at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

Event officials say the exhibits have a lot to offer and there's something for everyone in the family.

Besides boats, you'll find numerous exhibits featuring outdoor recreational sports, including kayaking, canoeing, rafting, paddleboarding, water sports, backpacking, winter sports, rock climbing and even zip lines.

There's even a 17,000 gallon Kayak Demo Pool.

The show will have numerous options available in the market as a first time buyer or if you're upgrading.

Tickets are $12 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.

You can check out the show on the days listed below:

Sunday, January 15, 11am - 5pm

Wednesday, January 18, 5pm - 9:30pm

Thursday, January 19, 5pm - 9:30pm

Friday, January 20, 4:00pm - 9:30pm

Saturday, January 21, 11am - 9:30pm

Sunday, January 22, 11am - 5pm

