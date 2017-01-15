Police: SWAT standoff ends peacefully in Delhi

A SWAT standoff ended peacefully Sunday morning.

Officers were initially called to a house in the 5600 block of Victory Drive, near Neeb Road, on a report of domestic violence. A 17-year-old had called a third party, when she heard a man and woman yelling and screaming. The third party called 911 around 7:30 a.m.

"Officers arrived and was met by a juvenile female, who we immediately got out of the house," said Delhi Township Police Chief Jim Howarth. "The other two parties reported to be in the residence wouldn't answer, and actually hid, so at that point the officers stepped back because there was reports of firearms in the residence."

Officials said they tried to make contact with the people inside the home via cell phone, when that was unsuccessful SWAT was called.

Eventually, police said they were able to speak with the woman inside on a cell phone, and she surrendered without incident. The man came out peacefully a short time later. The situation was resolved around 9:35 a.m.

Investigators were meeting with both people involved to see if any offenses occurred. If they determine there was a crime committed, charges will be filed.

No one was hurt and police said no weapons were found inside the home.

