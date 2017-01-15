Police: SWAT standoff ends peacefully in Delhi

The White House said the program is currently undercutting American workers by bringing in cheaper labor and said some tech companies are using it to hire large numbers of workers and drive down wages.Full Story >
The vice president's two main goals in Japan are to spur increased U.S. access to Japanese markets and strengthen Japanese foreign investment, White House officials said.Full Story >
British Prime Minister Theresa May is due to make an unexpected statement in Downing Street, triggering speculation that she plans to call an early election.Full Story >
Officials are asked for help to locate a man wanted for burglary.Full Story >
