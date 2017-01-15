Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations in the Tri-State

The Tri-State is celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.

Numerous events will be held throughout the day on Monday, January 16. Keep in mind some events may require tickets.

Downtown:

8:00 a.m. King Legacy Awards Breakfast at the Freedom Center (Tickets Required)

10:30 a.m. Commemorative Civil Rights March begins at the Freedom Center

11:00 a.m. Fountain Square, Interfaith Prayer Service followed by march to Taft Theatre

11:30 a.m. Taft Theatre, MLK Commemorative Celebration

For more information go here.

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center: Free admission from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. A $5.00 charge is required for The Rosa Parks Experience.

Hoxworth Blood Center's Annual MLK Day Blood Drive will begin at 11:00 a.m. on the third floor of the museum. To schedule an appointment, please call (513) 451-0910 or go here to register online.

West Chester:

12 p.m. March for Unity in Our Community at the Clocktower at The Square at Union Centre

March proceeds to Lakota West High School Cafeteria, where a free lunch will be served

1 p.m. Live the Dream Program at Lakota West High School

Newport:

12:00 p.m. "Where Do We Go From Here" Luncheon at the Newport Syndicate (Tickets required)

For more information, contact the NAACP at 859-442-7476.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.