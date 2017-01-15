Multiple agencies called to Sycamore Township house fire

Multiple agencies responded to house fire Sunday morning.

A neighbor called 911 to report smoke coming from a home in the 7700 block of School Road around 11:30 a.m.

Hamilton County dispatchers said firefighters from Sycamore Township, Montgomery, Sharonville, Blue Ash and Warren County all responded to the scene.

Firefighters on scene said the family had kerosene heaters, but it's not clear if that played a role in the fire. Crews also said the family was supposed to be evicted from the home today.

The cause remains under investigation.

No one was hurt.

