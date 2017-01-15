Protesters fight for Obamacare at Cincinnati rally

Thousands of people around the country showed support for President Barack Obama's healthcare law during "Day of Action" rallies on Sunday,. One of the rallies was held in Cincinnati.



The protesters are asking Republican lawmakers to not repeal the Affordable Care Act.The incoming Donald Trump administration has said the termination of the healthcare law is a top priority. Some Republicans like Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul have offered their own healthcare solutions.

However, the party has not unified behind a replacement plan despite President-elect Donald Trump saying a replacement plan would be implemented immediately after Obamacare's termination.

The U.S. House of Representatives took the first steps to repeal the healthcare law by approving a budget measure on Friday. The Senate had already passed that measure.



"It's insane that we're going to take healthcare away from over 20-million people in our country," John, a protestor, said.



Lawmakers who want to eliminate Obamacare have said their plan is to "repeal and replace" by throwing the act out and creating a new plan.



Those who were at Cincinnati's rally believe that a repeal would have a negative impact.



One protestor said that he lived without health insurance for five years and couldn't get it until Obamacare came around.



"I'm worried about losing my healthcare," the protestor, Gabe, said. "I want to be able to keep the healthcare that I have now."



Some of the people at the rally said that they don't think the law is perfect, but they think the pros outweigh the cons.



"You have to wait on the line a lot of times," Gabe said. "Sometimes there's large deductibles or something, but it's better than nothing, so I just want to have healthcare that's affordable, and I found that through the Affordable Care Act, it is."



People from across the nation took part in about 70 "Day of Action" rallies on Sunday, and that is not all they are doing.



"We already visited Congressman Chabot and Senator Portman's office to protest and explain our opposition to the repeal," Morgan, a protestor and Lebanon High School student, said.



Estimates show the repeal of the Affordable Care Act would cut healthcare for as many as 20 million people.



