Arson investigator called to Morgan Township house fire

Dibartolo Federico, 39, had been dead for some time, police said after finding him in an abandoned car.Full Story >
Dibartolo Federico, 39, had been dead for some time, police said after finding him in an abandoned car.Full Story >
An Oklahoma deputy was fatally shot while serving an eviction notice on Tuesday.Full Story >
An Oklahoma deputy was fatally shot while serving an eviction notice on Tuesday.Full Story >
It started off as a welfare check. It ended with a Santa Clara County sheriff deputy shooting Eugene Craig to death as his 90-year-old wife cowered behind him.Full Story >
It started off as a welfare check. It ended with a Santa Clara County sheriff deputy shooting Eugene Craig to death as his 90-year-old wife cowered behind him.Full Story >
A 12-year-old Virginia girl stopped a carjacker from stealing her mom’s car and abducting her younger sister.Full Story >
A 12-year-old Virginia girl stopped a carjacker from stealing her mom’s car and abducting her younger sister.Full Story >
A pajama-wearing bank robbery suspect is in custody after police arrest her at an apartment complex.Full Story >
A pajama-wearing bank robbery suspect is in custody after police arrest her at an apartment complex.Full Story >