Arson investigator called to Morgan Township house fire - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Arson investigator called to Morgan Township house fire

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(FOX19 Now) (FOX19 Now)
MORGAN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A Butler County home was destroyed following an overnight fire Monday.

Crews were called to the 9800 block of Howard Road shortly after midnight. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the room.

Multiple agencies responded and a lot of water had to be trucked in from outside communities.

An arson investigator was called to the scene. 

The family was able to get out safely.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly