Crews battle flames at West College Hill home

An investigation is underway after a house fire early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the 1900 block of North Bend Road around 3 a.m.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames in about 30 minutes, according to officials.

The fire is believed to have started in the back of the home, on the top floor.

No one was home at the time.

Damage was estimated at $75,000.

No word on a cause.

