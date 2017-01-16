Our Daily Bread reopens one week after deadly shooting

Our Daily Bread was set to open Monday, exactly one week after a deadly shooting.

Since that day, the agency has been closed in order to provide trauma counseling to staff and implement new security features to help prevent future violence.

Police said Robert Jacobs, 43, walked into the soup kitchen on Race Street last week and shot two guests while others stood in line for breakfast. Deante Mattocks, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition. Court records identify her as Margaret G. White.

Since the shooting, provisions have been put in place to try and ensure nothing like this will happen again.

People entering building will now be checked for weapons and their personal belongings will be stored in a secure area until they're ready to leave.

Trauma specialists will also be in the building Monday to help guests who witnessed the shooting deal with the aftermath of the violence.

"The reopening will take place on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. day as a visible reminder that violence does not stop love," reads a press release from Our Daily Bread.

Jacobs is charged with murder and felonious assault. He remains in jail on a $2.5 million bond.

