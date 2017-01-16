Recipe: Spinach feta muffins

Delish Dish Spinach Feta Muffins

Yield: 12 Muffins

Ingredients

12 eggs

½ cup skim milk or water

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

10 oz. frozen spinach, defrosted and squeezed dry

½ cup crumbled feta

4 green onions, sliced

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs. Whisk in skim milk and season with salt and pepper, to taste. In a separate bowl, stir together the chopped spinach, scallions, and feta.

3. Grease 12 muffin tin cups with cooking spray or line cups with paper liners. Divide filling evenly among the muffin tins. Pour egg mixture evenly over filling into the muffin cups.

4. Bake egg muffins for 20 minutes, or until the muffins are firm in the center. Remove from oven and gently go around each egg with a butter knife. Serve warm.

*Note-you can store the egg muffins in the fridge for 3-4 days and reheat them in the microwave.

