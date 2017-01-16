SB 71 lane closure scheduled - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

SB 71 lane closure scheduled

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
CINCINNATI, OH

The ongoing road work around the Lytle Tunnel will continue this week with more paving on Interstate 71.

On Wednesday, January 18, crews will be blocking the right lane of southbound I-71 from north of the I-471 ramp continuing south to the Lytle Tunnel.

Crews will be working in the overnight hours starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Road work is always weather permitting.

