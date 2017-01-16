SB 71 lane closure scheduled

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.Full Story >
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.Full Story >
The victims of a Fresno, California gunman were having a seemingly ordinary day before they were gunned down by a man who had set out to shoot as many white people as possible.Full Story >
The victims of a Fresno, California gunman were having a seemingly ordinary day before they were gunned down by a man who had set out to shoot as many white people as possible.Full Story >
Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.Full Story >
Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.Full Story >
US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea. telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weapons.Full Story >
US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea. telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weapons.Full Story >