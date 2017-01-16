Crews battle two fires on same street in 24 hours

Firefighters were called to a second fire on the same street in just 24 hours.

Crews arrived at 1524 Knowlton Street just after 8:30 Monday morning to find smoke coming from the eaves of the home.

No word on a cause for that fire, but firefighters said no one was hurt.

Sunday afternoon, firefighters responded to 1520 Knowlton Street for a fire. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the back of the building. Officials said the smoke detectors were not working. Damage was estimated at $20,000 and three adults were displaced.

