Library's 'Matilda Reading Challenge' begins today

The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County is partnering with Broadway in Cincinnati in an effort to get kids to read.

The "Matilda Reading Challenge" begins today, January 16, and runs through March 17. The program is based on the book "Matilda" by Roald Dahl.

To participate, kids must read three or more books and have their reading "passport" signed by a parent or teacher.

One reader will win a family four-pack of tickets to Matilda the Musical performance, which will be at the Aronoff Center April 4-16. The winner will also get a copy of the book "Matilda" and gift cards from Busken Bakery and Joseph-Beth Booksellers.

10 runners-up will win a book signed by the lead actress in the musical.

"This musical is a tribute to those who love books, and we are proud to work with the library to create a fun reading challenge," said Genevieve Holt, general manager of Broadway in Cincinnati.

Reading passports are available at all 41 library locations, the Aronoff Center ticket office or you can get one online here.

Completed passports must be dropped off at any library location by March 17.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.