House burns while homeowners are at church; two dogs killed

An investigation is underway following a house fire Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the 300 block of Twinbrook Drive just before 11 a.m.

Officials said the flames were put out in an hour. No civilians or firefighters were hurt, however two dogs were inside the home and died.

Hamilton firefighters said the family was attending church services at the time of the fire.

Damage is estimated at $80,000.

The cause remains under investigation.

