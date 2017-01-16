Powerful Martin Luther King Jr. quotes

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is largely considered one of the best speakers in American history.

On January 16, the nation reflects on the Baptist minister who advanced civil rights and changed the lives of millions of Americans.

King was 39-years-old when he was assassinated in April of 1968, his powerful words and the values he stood for still remain relevant to the country.

His speeches and essays were bold and his values of equality, acceptance and non-violent protest have echoed in the decades since his passing.

Here are some of his most famous quotes:

1. "Only in the darkness can you see the stars."

2. "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

3. "There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe nor politic nor popular, but he must take it because his conscience tells him it is right."

4. "Mankind must put and end to war or war will put an end to mankind."

5. "I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear."

6. "I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed - we hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal."

7. "If a man hasn't discovered something he will die for, he isn't fit to live."

8. "We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope."

9. "The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character - that is the goal of true education."

