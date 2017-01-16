Police: Man calls 911 with phony stories 11 times

Brain Goetz is resting easy at the Hamilton County Justice Center after a busy day calling 911 on false emergencies, according to police.



He called for help 11 times since the end of September for different emergencies online court records show with the last one being made Sunday.



Court record show his false reports varied from threatening to murder police officers to claiming to be shot himself.



Here are some of the other things he called 911 for that police say were false :



Claiming he was shot and is still being chased

Told dispatcher he was shot in the buttocks

Said he shot and stabbed a known suspect who broke into his house

Threatened to shoot police officers at District 2 and District 5 headquarters

Another claim that he shot someone trying to break into his apartment

A second occasion he was being chased and shot in the buttocks

Told a story about being stabbed by an attempted rapist and went on to say he stabbed the assailiant as well

Made threats to commit suicide and murder his daughter

Claimed he was holding a female hostage and had intentions to kill her

Called police, claiming to be a fellow officer.

In 2004, Goetz was arrested for making four false calls about a kitchen fire. He was also arrested in 2007 for calling his girlfriend’s case manager claiming he was someone else and he had just killed her.

The false claim ate up valuable police resources. Authorities say that call required three districts and eight police officers to respond, soaking up three hours of the department's time.

In 2014, Norwood police said he called about a “fictitious meth lab located in the basement of an apartment building.”

He has been charged with making false alarms. His next court date is February 1st. He is being held with no bond.



