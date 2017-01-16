Legendary boxing ring featured in 'Rocky' films set for demolition

The famed boxing ring used in the Rocky Films has been abandoned since 2010, and now it's set to be demolished. The Blue Horizon, a historic boxing venue in Philadelphia, was closed in 2010 and has remained untouched ever since.

It was first immortalized in the film Rocky V, with some of the fight scenes with Tommy Morrison being filmed there. The venue, which opened in November 1961, formerly held 1,500 seats and was voted the number one boxing venue in the world by The Ring magazine.



But now, looking desolate and deserted, the abandoned old boxing ring was caught on camera in recent photographs by urban explorer Johnny Joo, from Ohio. In 2011, the venue was bought by West Philadelphia developer Mosaic Development Partners, who planned to build an $18 million hotel and restaurant complex.

In July 2013, Mosaic's planned called for the venue to be demolished to make way for a parking garage. Joo added: "I find it so insane that someone can even conceive the idea in their head of covering historically significant beauty with a parking garage. "It's like the city is dumping pieces of its resume into a toilet."





