New federal standards warn of baby sling dangers

Baby sling carriers have proven to be potentially dangerous if not correctly fastened. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 159 incidents were reported between January 2003 and September 2016 — 17 were fatal.

The slings are generally designed to carry a child between eight and 35 pounds in the upright or a reclined position.

To combat injuries and deaths, new standards were recently implemented, reflected in a new CPSC warning label that are more prominent:

"The new federal safety standard incorporates the most recent voluntary standard developed by ASTM International (ASTM F2907-15), Standard Consumer Safety Specification for Sling Carriers, with one modification regarding label attachments. CPSC’s rule modifies the ASTM standard to make warning labels more permanent by preventing the labels from being attached to the sling carrier along only one side of the label."

On top of that, new regulations require slings to come with specific instructions and warnings:

Pictures to show the proper position of a child in the sling,

A warning statement about the suffocation hazard posed by slings and prevention measures,

Warning statements about children falling out of slings.

A reminder for caregivers to check the buckles, snaps, rings and other hardware to make sure no parts are broken.

Ensuring the sling can carry up to three times the manufacturer’s maximum recommended weight

Structural integrity to ensure that after all testing, there are no seam separations, fabric tears, breakage, etc.

Occupant retention to prevent the child being carried from falling out of the sling during normal use.

The CPSC warns parents babies cannot control their heads early in life and in some cases these slings have blocked an infant's breathing, which could cause suffocation within two minutes.

To assure the child can breathe, here are the CPSC's recommendations:

Make sure the infant’s face is not covered and is visible at all times to the sling’s wearer.

If nursing the baby in a sling, change the baby’s position after feeding so the baby’s head is facing up and is clear of the sling and the mother’s body.

Be vigilant about frequently checking their baby in a sling, always making sure nothing is blocking baby’s nose and mouth and baby’s chin is away from her chest.

