Neighbors petitioning to save Deerfield Township park

A community is divided over plans for a Deerfield Township park. Neighbors and petitioners are not happy about what could be coming to the green space.

There are two ongoing projects involving the more than 100-acre Kingswood Park on Irwin Simpson Road.



One is a new road that will come through the property. The other is a possible development that could include apartments and businesses.



Some people living nearby are saying that they don't want either.



Currently, the park is used for walking dogs, hiking, biking, running, high school sports practices and events.



"Over the past 10 years, people have really fallen in love with the property for what it's worth just in its current state," Lyle Dailey, a resident, said.



More than a-thousand petitioners are upset that a new road is set to be constructed through the park. It's part of the Innovation Way road extension.



"It is our right as citizens who live here to have green space where there are wetlands obviously," resident Lelle Lutts said. "We need to have them protected."



They worry it will damage the environment, hurt animals and cause more traffic congestion.



Township trustee Chris Romano said that the road has been planned for more than 15 years.

"Those were our concerns as well, and those were factored into the process that we use to evaluate where our road goes," Romano said.



Construction is supposed to start any minute, although opponents are hoping to find a way to halt it.



Romano said that is not likely.



"The roadway is going to be constructed," Romano said. "Overall, we believe it's in the best interest of the town."



Petitioners have another project on their radar too.



The township is looking into turning the park into a development. One idea is to create a town square with condos, apartments and small businesses.



Romano said that they are starting to talk with developers about what they could create on the property.



"Our objective is to do what's best for the 40,000 plus residents of Deerfield," Romano said. "That may be to develop that property. It may be to leave it alone."



Some neighbors are saying not so fast.



"We don't need more of that," Karoline Krynoch, a resident, said. "We don't need more traffic on this, taking away from our property values."



They believe a development would only take away even more of the park they've grown to love.



"We care about our community," Lutts said. "We don't like what we're seeing."

Romano believes that they will decide whether they are going to develop the land or leave it the way it is by the fall. He told FOX19 Now that there are public meetings planned as part of the process.



Some neighbors have already said that they are not giving up their fight to save the park and will continue trying to stop the road and a possible development.

They have created a website to voice their opposition. They also have a Facebook group.

