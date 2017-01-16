Police capture man that fled Hamilton County courtroom

A man accused of fleeing a courtroom has been taken into custody, according to police.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reports 32-year-old Joshua Kash was arrested Monday after running out of a courtroom on Thursday following a judge ordering him back to jail.

Kash was originally in court facing two counts of abduction and one robbery count. Police say he is now facing an escape charge for bailing out of court.

At the request of counsel, Judge Patrick Foley agreed to continue the original case to another date and ordered Kash's bond to be increased to $50,000 and for him to remain in jail for having contact with the victim out on bond. That's when authorities say he fled the courtroom.

"Our sheriff's fugitive unit worked with regional agencies where we believed Kash may be hiding out. We want to thank the Middletown Police Department for their efforts in apprehending Kash," the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office wrote on their Facebook page.

