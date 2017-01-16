Winter weather businesses fighting January temperature warm-up

The weather this week isn't exactly what you think of when you think "winter weather."



With a strong of days coming up where temperatures may hit the 60s, those in the “snow" business are ready to handle it, and that includes the crews at Perfect North Slopes.



"I took my sweatshirt off and I was just wearing a dry fit undershirt and that was it, which I've never done skiing before,” said Riley Martin, who was out skiing on Monday.



For the next few days, the temperature are expected to be a far cry from the typical temperatures that you’d usually associate

with snow.



"Weather is what we do. We deal with it all the time. We're kind of used to it, but you never get used to big long stretches of it. It certainly is a challenge,” said Mike Mettler of Perfect North Slopes.



The crews at Perfect North have paid attention to the forecast. That’s why they spent a lot of last week making, and stockpiling,

tons of snow.



"We knew this was coming. We basically made snow every opportunity we could,” Mettler told FOX19 NOW.



It's too warm to make any more snow, Mettler says.



So, from here on out, crews will work with what they have and groom the snow to keep conditions are normal as possible while the weather stays abnormal.



For some, that’s just right.



"It has been warm. But, it's been really nice. I like it better warmer than colder,” said skier Lexy Troxell.



"It's fun. I like it that way. You don't have to be all snuggled up and you can just enjoy it,” said skier Kelly Fleetwood.



Abnormal weather or not, Perfect North says all of its slopes are open, and 22 snowtubing lanes are up and running.





