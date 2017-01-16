Winter weather businesses fighting January temperature warm-up

Bessemer police confirm 19-month-old Moriah Rudolph has been found in Alabaster and she is safe. The suspect, Jimmy Lee Wells, of Bessemer is in custody.Full Story >
Bessemer police confirm 19-month-old Moriah Rudolph has been found in Alabaster and she is safe. The suspect, Jimmy Lee Wells, of Bessemer is in custody.Full Story >
A deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers that caught fire left parts of I-10 closed for about six hours Wednesday. Louisiana State Police reported at least one person was killed in the crash on I-10 East near LA 415 in Port Allen around 5:30 p.m.Full Story >
A deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers that caught fire left parts of I-10 closed for about six hours Wednesday. Louisiana State Police reported at least one person was killed in the crash on I-10 East near LA 415 in Port Allen around 5:30 p.m.Full Story >