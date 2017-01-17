Officials ID homicide victim found in parking lot of Symmes Twp hotel

Authorities with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide reported in the parking lot of a Symmes Township hotel overnight.

Mahmuud Abdur-Rahman, 24, was found dead in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn at 8870 Governors Hill Drive off Interstate 71 near Fields Ertel Road.

"There is sufficient evidence to lead investigators to believe that this murder is drug-related," sheriff's officials wrote in a prepared statement.

"There is no reason to believe that anyone else in the area is at risk."

A deputy on routine patrol was flagged down by a hotel guest about 9:30 p.m. Monday, sheriff's official said in a prepared statement.

He told the deputy a male was "passed out" in the parking lot. Deputy Shane Wiseman responded and found an unresponsive man.

Loveland-Symmes Fire Department responded and took Abdur-Rahman to Bethesda North Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office: 513-851-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

