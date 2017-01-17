Officials ID homicide victim found in parking lot of Symmes Twp - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Officials ID homicide victim found in parking lot of Symmes Twp hotel

Posted by Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Mahmuud Abdur-Rahman (Provided photo) Mahmuud Abdur-Rahman (Provided photo)
SYMMES TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Authorities with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide reported in the parking lot of a Symmes Township hotel overnight.

Mahmuud Abdur-Rahman, 24, was found dead in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn at 8870 Governors Hill Drive off Interstate 71 near Fields Ertel Road.

"There is sufficient evidence to lead investigators to believe that this murder is drug-related," sheriff's officials wrote in a prepared statement.

"There is no reason to believe that anyone else in the area is at risk."

A deputy on routine patrol was flagged down by a hotel guest about 9:30 p.m. Monday, sheriff's official said in a prepared statement.

He told the deputy a male was "passed out" in the parking lot. Deputy Shane Wiseman responded and found an unresponsive man.

Loveland-Symmes Fire Department responded and took Abdur-Rahman to Bethesda North Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office: 513-851-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • EPA seeks to scuttle cleanup of coal power plant pollution

    EPA seeks to scuttle cleanup of coal power plant pollution

    Thursday, April 20 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-04-20 16:21:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-04-20 16:21:09 GMT

    The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

    Full Story >

    The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

    Full Story >

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-04-20 16:21:04 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-04-20 16:21:04 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Full Story >

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Full Story >

  • Facebook wants to augment your reality

    Facebook wants to augment your reality

    Thursday, April 20 2017 12:20 PM EDT2017-04-20 16:20:58 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-04-20 16:22:08 GMT
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg now sees the future of augmented reality in your smartphone camera _ and not in special goggles like he did just a few years ago.Full Story >
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg now sees the future of augmented reality in your smartphone camera _ and not in special goggles like he did just a few years ago.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly