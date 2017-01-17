Police search for teen with mental illness missing since Jan. 9

Police are asking the public to help find a missing teen who suffers from mental illness.

Marissa Diliberto was last seen on Jan. 9, in the Avondale area near Forest Avenue, with two men, according to Hamilton Police.

She's described as 5'6" and 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her tongue is pierced and she has a tattoo of "Loyalty" above her heart. Diliberto also goes by Rissa Lee.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

