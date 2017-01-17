OTR double killer facing execution soon seeks mercy from parole board

Attorneys for a Death Row inmate convicted of killing his wife and a man in 1997 are asking the Ohio Parole Board to show mercy and allow him to live.

Raymond Tibbetts, 59, was sentenced to die in April for killing his wife, Judith Crawford, 42, by beating her with a bat and then stabbing her during an argument over his crack cocaine habit, state records show.

Then he was convicted of fatally stabbing Fred Hicks, 67, in Hicks' Over-the-Rhine home in November 1997.

At the time, Hicks had hired Crawford as a caretaker and was allowing the couple to stay with him.

Tibbetts was sentenced in 1998 to death for Hicks' killing and life imprisonment without parole for Crawford's death.

The parole board met Tuesday to hear arguments for and against clemency for Tibbetts.

Tibbetts' attorneys provided the board family testimony and psychological evidence of the impact that Tibbetts' traumatic and chaotic childhood had on his adult life.

Hamilton County prosecutors argue that what Tibbetts went through doesn't outweigh the brutality of his crimes.

A decision is expected to be made on March 10.

