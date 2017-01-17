Study: Kentucky is the cheapest state for smokers

A new study reveals that Kentucky has the lowest smoking costs in the United States- but you'll still be spending a lot of money.

Personal-finance website Wallethub released a new report in an effort to encourage the estimated 36.5 million tobacco users across the country to kick the habit.

Analysts calculated the potential monetary losses, including the cost of a pack per day, health care expenses, income losses and other costs, brought on by smoking and secondhand smoke exposure.

Wallethub estimates that the total cost per smoker in Kentucky is $1,136,524 over a lifetime, making it the cheapest state for tobacco users. Indiana is ranked 14th and Ohio 25th.

The state with the highest smoking costs is New York, followed by Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

States with the Lowest Smoking Costs:

1. Kentucky

2. North Carolina

3. Georgia

4. Mississippi

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. North Dakota

8. South Carolina

9. Missouri

10. Idaho

In Indiana, the total cost is $1,303,617 and it's $1,422,524 for Ohio.

See the full results here.

