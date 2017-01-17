Eating disorders in older women

A disturbing trend found in a recent study done by British researchers- women are reporting eating disorders later in life.

Researchers say they were surprised to find more than 3% of women aged 40-50 years old had eating disorder symptoms.

Anorexia and bulimia are conditions primarily associated with adolescence and early adulthood.

There's a number of reasons more women in mid-life are struggling with eating disorders. Stress has been linked, and middle-aged women are trying to juggle career and family life. Perhaps it's also down to our culture's obsession with youth, which is skewing our concept of what growing older actually looks like.

