Florence woman killed in crash on icy roads in Missouri

An investigation is underway after a Northern Kentucky woman is killed in a crash in Missouri.

It happened just before midnight Friday, on I-70 in Independence.

Independence, MO, Police said Amanda Hrenya, 32, lost control of her car on the icy road, leaving the highway and striking a rock bluff.

The Florence woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries Monday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.

