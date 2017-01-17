Aurora Police searching for Walmart theft suspect

Police are asking the public to help locate a man accused of stealing from Walmart.

It happened on Friday, January 13 around 1:15 p.m. at the store on Sycamore Estates Drive.

Investigators said a man stole more than $100 worth of property and ran from Walmart. He was last seen running in a wooded area towards Florence Drive in Lawrenceburg. Officers searched the area with no success. Officials said a coat matching the description of the one worn by the suspect was later found in the men's restroom at Chipotle.

The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair (buzz cut), wearing a greenish color coat over a light colored hoodie and jeans.

A vehicle believed to be involved is described as a light color passenger vehicle, unknown make and model.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Aurora Police at (812) 926-1101 or (812) 537-3431.

