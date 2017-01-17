Lebanon school board approves levy for May ballot

The Lebanon City School Board approved a resolution for a levy on Tuesday.

The board approved a 4.84 mills renewal operating levy for the May ballot.

The measure would provide $4.2 million dollars over three years and will not raise taxes on school district residents.

The levy was passed three years ago at 5.38 mills. Officials said the decrease in millage rate is an indication that property values in the school district have increased since 2014.

"Approval of the May levy will not increase taxes, but will provide a continuation of revenue that the district currently relies on for operations," said Lebanon City Schools Superintendent Todd Yohey. "The district is in the process of developing campaign materials to clearly explain the May levy and its 'zero impact' on property taxes."

Voters will head to the polls on May 2.

